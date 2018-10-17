Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Reigns over Avalanche
Lundqvist stopped 31 of 33 shots Tuesday, earning a 3-2 shootout win over Colorado.
Wasn't he supposed to be starting the downswing of his career at age 36? Clearly, nobody told Lundqvist, as the King has been simply fantastic to start the year with a 1.99 GAA and a .939 save percentage, the latter of which would be a career high over a full season. Clearly, age isn't bothering him at this point, which means he should be starting in all formats.
