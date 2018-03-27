Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Returning against Caps on Wednesday

Lundqvist (back) will draw the road start against the Capitals on Wednesday.

It turns out that the Rangers were serious when they said that Lundqvist wouldn't be shut down for the rest of the season -- not yet, anyway. The King carries a 25-24 record, 2.94 GAA and .915 save percentage in this next contest against a Capitals team that boasts the league's fifth-best power play and the 10th-ranked offense overall.