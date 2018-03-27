Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Returning against Caps on Wednesday
Lundqvist (back) will draw the road start against the Capitals on Wednesday.
It turns out that the Rangers were serious when they said that Lundqvist wouldn't be shut down for the rest of the season -- not yet, anyway. The King carries a 25-24 record, 2.94 GAA and .915 save percentage in this next contest against a Capitals team that boasts the league's fifth-best power play and the 10th-ranked offense overall.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Won't play Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Monday return possible•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Won't dress Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Absent from practice•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 26 saves in Tuesday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...