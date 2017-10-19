Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Returns to cage after rough outing

Lundqvist will occupy the goal for Thursday's clash against the Islanders, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

An ugly 1-5-1 start to 2017-18 for the Rangers has left King Henrik's statline -- 1-3-1 with a 3.23 GAA and .902 save percentage -- looking more like it belongs to a jester. However, Thursday may present an ideal opportunity for Lundqvist and the Rangers to get back on track. The Islanders have had their own struggles this season and the Madison Square Garden crowd should be extra juiced up for a game against their archrival which will hopefully give the Broadway Blueshirts a boost.