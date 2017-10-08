Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Right back to work Sunday
Lundqvist will patrol the crease Sunday against the visiting Canadiens.
The Rangers originally had Ondrej Pavelec penciled in for this lone NHL game Sunday, but he was pressed into duty for two periods Friday night on the road against the Maple Leafs. Lundqvist was peppered with 17 shots in that eventual 8-5 loss to the Buds, and he watched the puck travel behind him five times. He doesn't have a good track record against the Habs, going 14-17-3 with a 2.87 GAA and .898 save percentage against them in 35 career appearances.
