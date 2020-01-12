Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Roughed up on road
Lundqvist gave up five goals on 29 shots Saturday in a 5-2 loss to St. Louis.
The veteran drew a tough assignment after watching Alexandar Georgiev from the bench for three straight games and it wasn't pretty. Lundqvist has dropped back-to-back road starts while allowing nine goals in those games, and he's yielded four or more goals in three of his last four starts. He's 9-10-1 on the season with a 3.18 GAA and .907 save percentage.
