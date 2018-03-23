Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Ruled out Saturday

Lundqvist (back) will not dress for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist has appeared in just four of the Rangers' previous nine outings, in which he registered four losses and a .899 save percentage. It's been a disappointing 2017-18 campaign for King Henrik, as he likely won't reach the 30-win mark for the first time in five years. The netminder's injury was deemed soreness, which means he likely could play through it if New York was in the hunt for a playoff spot. With nothing on the line, it makes sense that the team wouldn't want to risk Lundqvist suffering a long-term injury.