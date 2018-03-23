Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Ruled out Saturday
Lundqvist (back) will not dress for Saturday's matchup with Buffalo, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist has appeared in just four of the Rangers' previous nine outings, in which he registered four losses and a .899 save percentage. It's been a disappointing 2017-18 campaign for King Henrik, as he likely won't reach the 30-win mark for the first time in five years. The netminder's injury was deemed soreness, which means he likely could play through it if New York was in the hunt for a playoff spot. With nothing on the line, it makes sense that the team wouldn't want to risk Lundqvist suffering a long-term injury.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Won't dress Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Absent from practice•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 26 saves in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between the pipes Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses third straight•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday in Florida•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...