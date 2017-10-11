Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Saves 20 in loss

Lundqvist stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Lundqvist allowed a goal just 15 seconds in and a power-play tally with 6:30 left in the first period, but picked up his game from there. Unfortunately New York's offense only scored once in this one and the undefeated Blues were able to seal the game with an empty-netter 18:13 into the third. The 35-year-old Swede has just one win in his first four starts, but he's allowed only two goals on 56 shots in his past two games after stopping 34 of 42 shots in his first two.