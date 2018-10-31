Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Secures shootout victory
Lundqvist turned aside 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.
Lundqvist was ice-cold for most of the game, but with two seconds left in regulation Tomas Hertl sent a no-look shot past his blocker. The King was perfect in overtime and stopped every shot in the shootout to hang onto his rightful win. Lundqvist has been strong this season with a .917 save percentage but he boasts just a 3-6-1 record.
