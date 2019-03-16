Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Seeking 450th career win
Lundqvist will defend the blue paint in Saturday's road game against Minnesota, NHL.com's Jessi Pierce reports.
Lundqvist was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against Vancouver, allowing three goals on 27 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 450th career victory in a road matchup with a slumping Wild team that's lost three consecutive contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses to Canucks•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting versus Vancouver•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Grabs win after rough start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Devils•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Terrific effort squandered•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...