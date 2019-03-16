Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Seeking 450th career win

Lundqvist will defend the blue paint in Saturday's road game against Minnesota, NHL.com's Jessi Pierce reports.

Lundqvist was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against Vancouver, allowing three goals on 27 shots en route to a 4-1 loss. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 450th career victory in a road matchup with a slumping Wild team that's lost three consecutive contests.