Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set for second straight start
Lundqvist will tend the home twine Monday versus the Stars, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
The three-goalie rotation leads to continuous uncertainty in the Rangers' crease, but the team will stick with Lundqvist after he posted a 33-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Red Wings. The Stars have been shaky offensively this year, and they've won four of their last six road games despite averaging just two goals per contest in that stretch.
