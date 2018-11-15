Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to battle Islanders
Lundqvist will start Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist has won four of five and on the season owns a 2.54 GAA and .923 save percentage. He'll look to improve upon his 6-6-2 record Thursday, facing an Islanders team averaging 3.12 goals.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stifles Canucks in win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: In goal Monday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 28 shots in OT loss to Red Wings•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bests Habs in MSG•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...