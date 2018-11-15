Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to battle Islanders

Lundqvist will start Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist has won four of five and on the season owns a 2.54 GAA and .923 save percentage. He'll look to improve upon his 6-6-2 record Thursday, facing an Islanders team averaging 3.12 goals.

More News
Our Latest Stories