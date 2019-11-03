Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to start Wednesday
Lundqvist is expected to draw the home start for Wednesday's tilt against the Red Wings, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist will assume back-up duties for three games in a row, as he won't get the start for Monday's game against Ottawa. The Swede has struggled a bit to start the campaign, as he's just 2-3-0 with a 3.58 GAA and .906 save percentage in six appearances. Luckily for the veteran, he'll draw a phenomenal matchup Wednesday, as the Red Wings currently sit last in the NHL in goals per game this season (2.20).
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Healthy enough for backup duties•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Day-to-day with lower-body issue•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Chased to bench by Bruins•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Sunday start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Cools down hot-starting Sabres•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.