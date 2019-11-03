Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to start Wednesday

Lundqvist is expected to draw the home start for Wednesday's tilt against the Red Wings, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist will assume back-up duties for three games in a row, as he won't get the start for Monday's game against Ottawa. The Swede has struggled a bit to start the campaign, as he's just 2-3-0 with a 3.58 GAA and .906 save percentage in six appearances. Luckily for the veteran, he'll draw a phenomenal matchup Wednesday, as the Red Wings currently sit last in the NHL in goals per game this season (2.20).