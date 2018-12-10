Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to take on Bolts
Lundqvist will get the start Monday in Tampa Bay, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist will be looking for his 11th win this season, facing a Tampa Bay team who've won nine of their last 10 games. As impressive as the Swedish netminder has been this season, playing behind an overmatched team and keeping them in almost every game, we recommend staying away from Lundqvist in this particular matchup. New York's next game comes Friday against Arizona, a much better matchup for the 36-year-old backstop.
