Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to take on Sharks

Lundqvist will start in goal versus the visiting Sharks on Thursday, Chelena Goldman of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The King deserves better luck than he's had early on this season. He suffered losses in each of his first two starts, despite allowing only four goals on 60 combined shots between the Predators and Sabres, respectively. Lundqvist needs only seven more wins to pass Jacques Plante (1952-73) for seventh place among NHL career leaders in said category. When it comes to active goaltenders, only Roberto Luongo of the Panthers has more at 471.