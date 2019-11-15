Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shelled in relief
Lundqvist gave up four goals on 19 shots in a relief appearance against Tampa Bay on Thursday, and then was himself pulled.
Lundqvist came on for Alexandar Georgiev in the first period, but then was himself removed ahead of the third. It was a tough night for both Rangers' netminders, as they gave up a combined nine goals to the Lightning. Lundqvist is slated to start Saturday's matchup with Florida.
