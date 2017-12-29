Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shielding net Friday

Lundqvist will protect the net as Friday's road starter versus the Red Wings.

The King is 5-3-1 with a sturdy 2.32 GAA and .936 save percentage in nine December appearances, and the celebrated veteran backstop managed to avoid posting a save mark south of .900 in any of those outings. We like Lundqvist's chances of pinning down his 18th win of the season against a Detroit club that owns a minus-19 goal differential in a relatively weak Atlantic Division.