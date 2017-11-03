Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shines in win over Bolts

Lundqvist saved 27 of 28 shots during Thursday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

The Lightning entered as the highest-scoring team in the league, so this easily checks out as the veteran's best showing of the season -- shutting out Montreal on Oct. 8 is a close second. Lundqvist's four wins, .904 save percentage and 2.99 GAA are underwhelming marks, and he's clearly past his prime at 35, but this showing proves he's still capable of stealing games.