Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shocked by Lightning
Lundqvist stopped 30 of 35 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
Tampa's final goal came into an empty net, but that did little to salvage Lundqvist's numbers on the night. After a great run in November, the veteran netminder has hit a wall, allowing at least three goals in five of his last six starts and posting a .908 save percentage over that stretch. Lundqvist will get a few days to rest and clear his head before the Rangers face the Coyotes at MSG on Friday.
