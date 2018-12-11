Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shocked by Lightning

Lundqvist stopped 30 of 35 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Tampa's final goal came into an empty net, but that did little to salvage Lundqvist's numbers on the night. After a great run in November, the veteran netminder has hit a wall, allowing at least three goals in five of his last six starts and posting a .908 save percentage over that stretch. Lundqvist will get a few days to rest and clear his head before the Rangers face the Coyotes at MSG on Friday.