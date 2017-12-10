Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Showing glimpses of old self

Lundqvist made 26 saves in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

He's showing glimpses of the King Henrik of old, which is a massive relief to his fantasy owners. Lundqvist is 6-1 in his last eight starts and allowed two or fewer goals in five of those games.

