Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Showing glimpses of old self
Lundqvist made 26 saves in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.
He's showing glimpses of the King Henrik of old, which is a massive relief to his fantasy owners. Lundqvist is 6-1 in his last eight starts and allowed two or fewer goals in five of those games.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday against New Jersey•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 36 saves in 4-2 loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Out Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back with dominant win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...