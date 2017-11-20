Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shuts out Senators on Sunday

Lundqvist stopped all 20 shots he faced in Sunday's win over Ottawa.

After standing on his head in a loss to Columbus on Thursday, it's nice to see the King actually get rewarded for a strong effort. Aside from a mediocre showing against Chicago, Lundvist has been superb of late and has suffered just two losses in his last nine appearances. The 35-year-old owns a 9-6-2 record and his .911 save percentage is trending in the right direction. Given his recent play, you'll want to get the Swedish netminder in your lineup whenever the Rangers take to the ice.