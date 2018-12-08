Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Slated to start

Lundqvist will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Lundqvist was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Jets, stopping 39 of 42 shots, but he ultimately suffered his eighth loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 10th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 3.43 goals per game at home this season, 11th in the NHL.