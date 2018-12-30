Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Snaps losing streak

Lundqvist made 34 saves in a 4-3 win over Nashville on Saturday night.

He was coming off four-straight overtime losses, so this win parched a fantasy thirst for his owners. Lundqvist continues to hold on to be part of a Rangers' resurrection. At least the win moves him within three of tying Terry Sawchuk for sixth on the NHL's all-time wins list.

