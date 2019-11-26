Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Solid effort in OT win

Lundqvist turned aside 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

The veteran netminder looked like he might be headed for his third loss in four starts when Minnesota took a 2-1 lead midway through the third period, but Chris Kreider tied it up late in the third before Anthony DeAngelo fired home the game-winner just 32 seconds into OT. Despite the victory, Lundqvist carries a mediocre 3.26 GAA and .910 save percentage on the season to go with his 6-5-1 record.