Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Squaring off against Dallas

Lundqvist will tend the twine Monday versus Dallas.

Although Lundqvist hasn't been strong lately, allowing three or more goals in five of his last six outings, he's still put up a .919 save percentage on the season and is always a threat for a shut-down performance. Although, Dallas has been sharp at home, posting a 18-8-1 record while also ranking ninth in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.1), giving the 35-year-old a tough match-up at the American Airlines Center.