Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Squashed by Senators

Lundqvist stopped 27 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

King Henrik has been stuck on 18 wins for nearly a month now, losing six straight starts with a 3.71 GAA and .893 save percentage. The Rangers have two games remaining, so Lundqvist should wrap up a disappointing season this weekend with a chance to play spoiler against either the Blue Jackets or Penguins.