Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Squashed by Senators
Lundqvist stopped 27 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.
King Henrik has been stuck on 18 wins for nearly a month now, losing six straight starts with a 3.71 GAA and .893 save percentage. The Rangers have two games remaining, so Lundqvist should wrap up a disappointing season this weekend with a chance to play spoiler against either the Blue Jackets or Penguins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...