Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stands strong in front of Canes

Lundqvist turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.

It was Lundqvist's first start in five days, as he was given a "mental break." It looked like the extra rest was helpful, as Lundqvist snapped his three-game losing streak with a superb outing to garner his 13th win of the season. Now that he's had his rest, expect him back in goal Thursday versus the Blackhawks.