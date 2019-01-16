Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stands strong in front of Canes
Lundqvist turned aside 34 of 36 shots in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
It was Lundqvist's first start in five days, as he was given a "mental break." It looked like the extra rest was helpful, as Lundqvist snapped his three-game losing streak with a superb outing to garner his 13th win of the season. Now that he's had his rest, expect him back in goal Thursday versus the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Back in goal against Hurricanes•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Struggles versus Isles continue•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Another early exit Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...