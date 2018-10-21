Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Calgary

Lundqvist will be starting in net against the Flames on Sunday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

According to the report, Marek Mazanec will back-up Lundqvist for the Sunday night tilt. Other than a 2-3-1 record in six games, "King Henrik" has gotten off to solid start to the season from a statistical standpoint. He has a 2.31 goals against average and a .930 save percentage so far in this young season.