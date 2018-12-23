Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Flyers
Lundqvist will draw the start against Philadelphia, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Confirming a previous update, Lundqvist has officially been named the starter for Sunday's contest. The 36-year-old Swede is looking for his first win since Dec. 8.
