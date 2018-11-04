Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Sabres

Lundqvist will be stationed between the pipes in Sunday's tilt against Buffalo, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist owns a decent .917 save percentage and 2.77 GAA this season despite an unsightly 3-6-1 record. The 36-year-old netminder will likely struggle to earn wins all season playing on an awful Rangers squad.

