Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against 'Yotes

Lundqvist will start Friday's home game versus the Coyotes, Mike Ashmore of The Trentonian reports

The King is coming off a loss to Tampa Bay in his most recent start, one that saw the Rangers netminder allow five goals on 35 shots. He'll look to shut the door on Arizona who've struggled offensively this season and currently average just 2.53 goals per contest. Friday's game will be Lundqvist's first time seeing the Coyotes this season.