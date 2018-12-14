Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against 'Yotes
Lundqvist will start Friday's home game versus the Coyotes, Mike Ashmore of The Trentonian reports
The King is coming off a loss to Tampa Bay in his most recent start, one that saw the Rangers netminder allow five goals on 35 shots. He'll look to shut the door on Arizona who've struggled offensively this season and currently average just 2.53 goals per contest. Friday's game will be Lundqvist's first time seeing the Coyotes this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Shocked by Lightning•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to take on Bolts•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking sharp for old king•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Slated to start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses home start to Jets•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...