Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting back-to-back games
Lundqvist will patrol the crease for Monday's tilt in Philadelphia, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist turned aside 19-of-20 shots in a fairly easy win over the Ducks on Sunday, so the Rangers will let him go to work again Monday. The last time he started back-to-back days was in early November and the results were terrific. The 37-year-old combined to stop 80-of-83 shots and won both games. Lundqvist is sporting a 3.02 GAA and .913 save percentage for the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Cruises to easy 'W'•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Set to start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Can't buy win in December•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Loses battle with Kings•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.