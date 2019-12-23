Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting back-to-back games

Lundqvist will patrol the crease for Monday's tilt in Philadelphia, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist turned aside 19-of-20 shots in a fairly easy win over the Ducks on Sunday, so the Rangers will let him go to work again Monday. The last time he started back-to-back days was in early November and the results were terrific. The 37-year-old combined to stop 80-of-83 shots and won both games. Lundqvist is sporting a 3.02 GAA and .913 save percentage for the season.