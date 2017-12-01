Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Friday against Carolina

Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Hurricanes, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist played well in the month of November, compiling a 9-2-0 record while 2.34 GAA and .927 save percentage in 12 appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to kick off December on a high note by picking up his 13th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, seventh in the NHL.

