Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Saturday's Game 1 against the Hurricanes.

Lundqvist was expected to be the backup for Saturday's contest, but as the Rangers took the ice for pregame warmups, news broke that Igor Shesterkin had been deemed unfit to play, paving the way for King Henrik to get the start in goal. The 38-year-old netminder struggled during the regular season, compiling a 10-12-3 record while posting a sub-par 3.16 GAA and .905 save percentage, but he looked good during training camp, and he's fared extremely well against the Hurricanes in the past.