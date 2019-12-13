Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Anaheim
Lundqvist will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road clash with the Ducks, Newsday's Colin Stephenson reports.
Lundqvist was pretty sharp in his last start Tuesday against L.A., stopping 23 of 25 shots, but he ultimately suffered his ninth loss of the season due to insufficient goal support. The veteran backstop will look to get back in the win column in a road matchup with an Anaheim team that's only averaging 2.71 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
