Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Boston

Lundqvist will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Bruins.

Lundqvist was rock solid in his last start March 19 against Detroit, turning aside 27 of 29 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 30th loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish netminder will look to stay sharp and snap his three-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Boston team that's 28-7-3 at home this campaign.