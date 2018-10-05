Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Buffalo
Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist was sharp in his season debut Thursday against the Predators, turning aside 30 of 32 shots, but a lack of offensive support from his teammates ultimately led to his first loss of the campaign. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his first victory of 2018-19 in a far better matchup with a Sabres team that was just shutout in its season opener against the Bruins.
