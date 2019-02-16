Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Carolina
Lundqvist will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Hurricanes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist has struggled in the month of February, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.04 GAA and .900 save percentage over that span. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track and secure his 17th win of the season in a road matchup with a hot Carolina club that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drops fourth consecutive start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes tough loss to Carolina•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Guarding goal Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Win slips through fingers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...