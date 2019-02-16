Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Carolina

Lundqvist will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Hurricanes, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist has struggled in the month of February, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.04 GAA and .900 save percentage over that span. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track and secure his 17th win of the season in a road matchup with a hot Carolina club that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.