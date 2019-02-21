Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in goal Thursday
Lundqvist will guard the home goal Thursday against the Wild, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
The King retook his throne in goal Tuesday against the Hurricanes, setting aside 43 of the 44 shots he faced to pick up his 17th win of the season. Lundqvist has fared much better at the home rink in 2018-19, sporting a 2.69 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 23 appearances at Madison Square Garden. The veteran netminder catches the Wild at the right time, as they come into this one on a five-game losing streak.
