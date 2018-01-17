Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in goal Thursday
Lundqvist will start in net Thursday against the Sabres, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist owns a 2.30 GAA and a .933 save percentage so far during the month of January. He should have an opportunity to improve on those ratios Thursday, taking on a Sabres club that ranks last in the league in scoring, notching just 2.25 goals per game.
