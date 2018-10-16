Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in goal Tuesday
Lundqvist will tend twine Tuesday against the Avalanche, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist has been a stud in the blue paint yet again, allowing two goals in each of his four starts to record a solid .938 save percentage. However, the offensive support has fallen short as the Rangers have averaged 1.75 goals per game that Lundqvist has started. As a result, the veteran netminder has a 1-3-0 record to start the year, with his only win coming in overtime.
