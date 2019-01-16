Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in net Thursday

Lundqvist will guard the home goal Thursday against the Blackhawks, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist got back on track Tuesday against the Hurricanes after a few down outings, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced to pick up his 13th victory of the campaign. The Blackhawks average three goals per game on the road this season, so the veteran netminder will have to be on top of his game again Thursday to pick up back-to-back wins.