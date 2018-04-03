Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in New Jersey

Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist was razor sharp in his last start Saturday against the Hurricanes, turning aside 40 of the 41 shots he faced en route to an impressive 2-1 victory. Tuesday's start will be a historic one for the Swedish netminder, as he'll be passing Harry Lumley for sole possession of 14th place on the NHL's all-time list for games played by a goaltender. He'll look to stay dialed in and secure his 27th win of the season in a road matchup with a hot Devils team that's gone 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.