Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Philadelphia

Lundqvist will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Flyers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Panthers and Stars while registering an impressive 1.50 GAA and .948 save percentage over that span. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a fourth straight victory in a road matchup with a struggling Flyers team that's lost four consecutive games.