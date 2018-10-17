Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Washington

Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Lundqvist was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Avalanche, turning aside 31 of 33 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 shootout victory. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 4.67 goals per game at home this season, sixth in the NHL.