Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday against New Jersey
Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Devils, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist was a bit shaky Friday against the Capitals, surrendering four goals on 40 shots en route en route to a 4-2 loss. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back Saturday and pick up his 14th victory of the campaign in an unfavorable home matchup with a Devils club that's 10-3-2 on the road this campaign.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 36 saves in 4-2 loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Out Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Bounces back with dominant win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Friday against Carolina•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...