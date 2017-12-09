Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday against New Jersey

Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Devils, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist was a bit shaky Friday against the Capitals, surrendering four goals on 40 shots en route en route to a 4-2 loss. The Swedish netminder will look to bounce back Saturday and pick up his 14th victory of the campaign in an unfavorable home matchup with a Devils club that's 10-3-2 on the road this campaign.