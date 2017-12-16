Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday in Boston

Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

This will be Lundqvist's second start in as many days. The Swedish netminder was sharp Friday, turning aside 33 of the 35 shots he faced en route to an impressive 4-2 win over the Kings. He'll look to stay dialed in and pick up his 16th victory of the campaign Saturday in a tough matchup with a hot Bruins club that's 9-5-2 at home this season.