Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday in Florida
Lundqvist will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist was shaky in his last start, surrendering four goals on 31 shots before being yanked from Thursday's 5-3 road loss to Tampa Bay. The veteran netminder will look to shake off that sub-par performance and snap his two-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Panthers team that's 20-9-3 at home this season.
