Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday in Florida
Lundqvist will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Newsday's Steve Zipay reports.
Lundqvist was razor-sharp in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, turning aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced en route to a 2-1 win. The veteran netminder will look to pick up a third consecutive win Saturday in a tough matchup with a Panthers team that's averaging 3.58 goals per game this season, fourth in the NHL.
