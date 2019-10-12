Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday versus Oilers
Lundqvist will tend the twine at home Saturday versus the Oilers.
An odd schedule resulted in the Rangers having not played since Oct. 5, a whole week between their second and third games as a team. The Swedish goalie got the win but allowed four goals versus the Jets in the season opener. It could be a tough matchup for Lundqvist versus an undefeated Oilers team.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets win No. 450•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Philly•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing off against crosstown rival•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Squashed by Senators•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Confirmed starter versus Sens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.