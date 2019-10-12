Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday versus Oilers

Lundqvist will tend the twine at home Saturday versus the Oilers.

An odd schedule resulted in the Rangers having not played since Oct. 5, a whole week between their second and third games as a team. The Swedish goalie got the win but allowed four goals versus the Jets in the season opener. It could be a tough matchup for Lundqvist versus an undefeated Oilers team.

