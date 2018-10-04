Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting season opener
Lundqvist will guard the goal in Thursday's season opener against the Predators, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Lundqvist struggled during preseason play, compiling an 0-1-1 record while posting an ugly 4.72 GAA and .863 save percentage in three appearances. He'll hope to fare better in a tough matchup with a Predators club that averaged 3.18 goals per game last campaign, seventh in the NHL.
